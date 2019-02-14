[SBS Star] iKON SONG & MOMOLAND Daisy's Agencies Give Different Response to Dating Rumors

The agencies of K-pop boy group iKON's SONG and girl group MOMOLAND's Daisy gave a different response regarding their earlier-reported dating rumors.On February 14, Sports Seoul reported that SONG and Daisy have been in a relationship for about three months.The report included a quote from an insider who added, "They don't get to see each other much, because they are both busy. However, they very much adore one another. They make a great couple."Shortly after the report was made, SONG's management agency YG Entertainment stated, "They did have feelings for each other, and met up a couple of times. Nonetheless, it is not true that they are dating."In contrast to YG Entertainment's statement, Daisy's management agency MLD Entertainment said, "We have spoken to Daisy herself, and she said it's been about three months since they started seeing each other."YG Entertainment and MLD Entertainment gave a different response on the same issue, and it is confusing a lot of people at the moment.All eyes are on how the two agencies will settle the issue down.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sssong_yh' Instagram, 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)