SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] iKON SONG & MOMOLAND Daisy's Agencies Give Different Response to Dating Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] iKON SONG & MOMOLAND Daisy's Agencies Give Different Response to Dating Rumors

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.14 17:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON SONG & MOMOLAND Daisys Agencies Give Different Response to Dating Rumors
The agencies of K-pop boy group iKON's SONG and girl group MOMOLAND's Daisy gave a different response regarding their earlier-reported dating rumors.

On February 14, Sports Seoul reported that SONG and Daisy have been in a relationship for about three months.

The report included a quote from an insider who added, "They don't get to see each other much, because they are both busy. However, they very much adore one another. They make a great couple."SONG and DaisyShortly after the report was made, SONG's management agency YG Entertainment stated, "They did have feelings for each other, and met up a couple of times. Nonetheless, it is not true that they are dating."

In contrast to YG Entertainment's statement, Daisy's management agency MLD Entertainment said, "We have spoken to Daisy herself, and she said it's been about three months since they started seeing each other."SONG and DaisyYG Entertainment and MLD Entertainment gave a different response on the same issue, and it is confusing a lot of people at the moment.

All eyes are on how the two agencies will settle the issue down.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sssong_yh' Instagram, 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호