[SBS Star] NU'EST REN to Lead Thai-American Collaboration Film Series
[SBS Star] NU'EST REN to Lead Thai-American Collaboration Film Series

작성 2019.02.14
[SBS Star] NUEST REN to Lead Thai-American Collaboration Film Series
K-pop boy group NU'EST's member REN will be taking the lead role in one episode of upcoming film series.

On February 13, REN surprised his fans in Thailand by holding a guerrilla busking session in Bangkok, after sharing the date and location on his social media account.
NU'EST RENNU'EST RENOn this day, REN performed covers including Lady Gaga's 'Always Remember Us This Way' and 'Million Reasons' for his loving fans.
NU'EST RENThere was one more Valentine's Day gift from REN; he has been confirmed to take the main lead in one of the films as part of the Thai-American collaboration series 'ASIAN GHOST'.

This is not the first time for REN to impress his fans with his acting, as he previously appeared in popular Thai sitcoms 'Something Family Season 2', and 'COFFEE SOCIETY 4.0' last year.
NU'EST REN'ASIAN GHOST' will depict stories of the occult and the mysterious incidents that happen in Thailand.

Previously, K-pop boy group Super Junior's DongHae was also confirmed to star in one episode of the film series.

(Credit= 'nuestnews' Twitter, 'glorypath' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
