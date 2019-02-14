SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] RM Reveals a Clever Reason Behind His "We'll Be Back" at the GRAMMYs
[SBS Star] RM Reveals a Clever Reason Behind His "We'll Be Back" at the GRAMMYs

RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that his comment, "We'll be back." at the GRAMMYs were not spontaneous words but all carefully planned words from the start, and there was a reason behind it.

On February 11, BTS held a live broadcast after attending the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs).BTSAt the GRAMMYs, BTS proudly took the stage for the best R&B album category, awarding the GRAMMY to American singer-songwriter H.E.R. for her self-titled album.

After all seven members came on the stage, RM took a brief moment to share his thoughts.

RM said, "Growing up in South Korea, we've always dreamed of being on the GRAMMYs stage. Thank you to all our fans for making this dream come true. And we'll be back."BTSDuring the live broadcast, each member excitedly told fans about their experience at the GRAMMYs.

While doing so, RM started to explain the reason why he said "We'll be back." on the stage.JIMIN and RMRM said, "We have no idea whether if we'll get invited to the GRAMMYs in the following year again, but I did say 'We'll be back.' on purpose."

He continued with a smile, "The organizers of the GRAMMYs would have seen me saying that, so I thought it might make them at least consider having us back next year."

He added, "I also thought those words could motivate us to work harder."
JIMIN and RMUpon hearing this, fans responded, "Honestly man, Nam-joon is so smart!", "That is such an adorable reason.", "Do invite BTS back to the GRAMMYs next year! That would be super awesome!", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS is planned to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with a concert in Fukuoka, Japan on February 16.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'Recording Academy / GRAMMYs' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
