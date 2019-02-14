SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Students Pick Stars They Want to Gift Valentine's Day Chocolates
[SBS Star] Students Pick Stars They Want to Gift Valentine's Day Chocolates

2019.02.14
Kang Daniel, JIMIN, and Yook Sungjae are the top three male stars that Korean students want to give chocolates to on this year's Valentine's Day!

From January 21 to February 11, over 10,000 students in Korea have participated in the online survey to pick the star they want to gift Valentine chocolates.
Kang DanielKang Daniel from disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One took the #1 place by receiving 5,484 votes in total (51.4%).
JIMINHe was followed by JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS, who received 40.2% of the votes (4,285 votes).
Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB ranked at #3 (5.5%, 582 votes), and last year's first place winner actor Park Bo Gum ranked at #4 (1.6%, 166 votes).

▶ [SBS Star] Who Would You Like to Give Chocolates to on Valentine's Day?
Park Bo Gum, Jung Hae InLast but not least, actor Jung Hae In took #5 place with 1% of the votes (102 votes).

(Credit= SWING, Big Hit, CUBE Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
