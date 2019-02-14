SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Is that One Person Who Looks Stunningly Beautiful When Crying
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Is that One Person Who Looks Stunningly Beautiful When Crying

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.14 15:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Is that One Person Who Looks Stunningly Beautiful When Crying
If you ever happened to look at yourself in the mirror when you cry, you will most likely to think to yourself, "Who is that ugly person there?"

Unless you act for living, it probably will not be easy to even try to look good when you are overflowing with deep emotions.

Nevertheless, there is this one guy in the K-pop world who looks remarkably beautiful when he cries, and that is JINU of boy group WINNER.

Even though it does not look like JINU is conscious of cameras around him, he somehow always manages to look so gorgeous when he sheds tears out of sadness.

JINU's beauty colored in sorrow makes you just stare at him for ages, thinking if he is also a human being.

Now, take your time to admire JINU's astonishing beauty in emotional moments.JINUJINUJINUJINUJINUJINUJINU(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호