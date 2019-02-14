[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Is that One Person Who Looks Stunningly Beautiful When Crying

If you ever happened to look at yourself in the mirror when you cry, you will most likely to think to yourself, "Who is that ugly person there?"Unless you act for living, it probably will not be easy to even try to look good when you are overflowing with deep emotions.Nevertheless, there is this one guy in the K-pop world who looks remarkably beautiful when he cries, and that is JINU of boy group WINNER.Even though it does not look like JINU is conscious of cameras around him, he somehow always manages to look so gorgeous when he sheds tears out of sadness.JINU's beauty colored in sorrow makes you just stare at him for ages, thinking if he is also a human being.Now, take your time to admire JINU's astonishing beauty in emotional moments.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)