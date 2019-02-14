SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] iKON SONG & MOMOLAND Daisy Reportedly Dating
K-pop boy group iKON's member SONG and girl group MOMOLAND's member Daisy wrapped up in dating rumors.

On February 14, Sports Seoul reported that SONG and Daisy are currently in a relationship.
아이콘 송윤형 모모랜드 데이지 열애설 (사진=송윤형, 데이지 SNS)One industry insider told Sports Seoul, "Song Yun Hyeong (SONG's real name) and Daisy are currently dating. They met as senior and junior in the music industry, and began dating about 3 to 4 months ago."

The insider added, "The couple enjoy dates on their free time. They are a very compatible couple, and they respect each other very much."
SONG, DaisySONG, DaisyAnother insider explained, "Several insiders are already aware of their relationship. Due to their busy schedules, however, they can't see each other often."

In response to the report, MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment stated, "Following the dating report, we are currently checking with the artist."

(Credit= MLD Entertainment, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
