[SBS Star] IU Pays a Surprise Visit to Her Fan's Graduation Ceremony!

K-pop artist IU surprised her fan by going to her graduation ceremony.On February 14, IU appeared at the graduation ceremony of one high school in Gimje, Jeollanam-do.This was completely unexpected, because this was not the high school where IU attended in the past nor that any of IU's relatives attended.It turned out IU had traveled all the way from Seoul to Gimje simply to celebrate her fan's graduation.At IU's fan meeting last year, IU happened to read one note from a fan that said, "I wish IU would come to my high school graduation ceremony next year."At that time, IU responded, "I definitely will try to go if I have time."Months have passed, but IU still had remembered the promise that she made with the fan, and came to celebrate the one-in-a-lifetime moment as if she was a member of her fan's family.The fan was seen not being able to stop herself smiling from the very moment when she saw IU, and continuously thanking her for coming.IU said to have given a beautiful flower bouquet to each graduating student, and also sang two of her songs 'Meaning of You' and 'BBIBBI'.This sweet gesture of hers showed fans how much she cares for and love them.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)