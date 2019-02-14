[SBS Star] Stars Who Most Likely to Have Received Too Many Gifts on Valentine's Day

Korean netizens picked male celebrities who most likely to have received too many chocolates to count on Valentine's Day.Recently, an entertainment survey website 'Exciting DC' conducted a survey to find out which male celebrities were probably the most likely to have received too many chocolates on Valentine's Day.The survey took place from February 2 until 9, and the website unveiled the survey result on February 14.The #1 winner with 50.1% of total votes was no other than JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS (9,198 votes).Among many reasons why JUNGKOOK topped the survey, the most-used keywords included 'good-looking', 'cool', 'manly', and 'reliable'.U-KNOW Yunho of TVXQ! took #2 with 40.1% of the votes (7,362), while MINHYUN of NU'EST and Lee Seung Gi ranked at #3 and #4 with 832 and 268 votes, respectively.Min Kyung Hoon of Buzz, Yoon Kye Sang of g.o.d, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO, actor Yoo Yeon Seok, TAEMIN of SHINee, D.O of EXO ranked at #5 to #10.(Credit= Exciting DC, Big Hit, SM, SWING Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)