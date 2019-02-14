SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cherry Bullet Wants to Play 20 Questions with You!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cherry Bullet Wants to Play 20 Questions with You!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.14 17:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cherry Bullet Wants to Play 20 Questions with You!
It seems like K-pop girl group Cherry Bullet is ready for a 'Q&A' session.

On February 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of Cherry Bullet turned into a group of curious little girls who are eager to find out everything about their crush.
Cherry BulletCherry Bullet's title track 'Q&A' of its debut album 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet' is a cheerful upbeat song that impeccably matches the lovely and energetic vibe of the group.
Cherry BulletCherry Bullet kicks off the track by laying out the questions it got from its crush so far, and shyly letting the listeners know the fact that the feeling is mutual.
Cherry BulletBut in the chorus and the second verse of 'Q&A', the members of Cherry Bullet become much more straightforward and even make a promise that they will answer all the questions their crush has on them even if it takes all night.
Cherry BulletThe expressions used in the lyrics like, "Q&A session between just you and me", "Tell me everything about you", "Ask me secretly" truly well-describe the excitement and the trembling that most of the couples get to experience at the beginning of their relationship.

Click the video below, and let's get to know Cherry Bullet!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호