[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cherry Bullet Wants to Play 20 Questions with You!

It seems like K-pop girl group Cherry Bullet is ready for a 'Q&A' session.On February 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of Cherry Bullet turned into a group of curious little girls who are eager to find out everything about their crush.Cherry Bullet's title track 'Q&A' of its debut album 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet' is a cheerful upbeat song that impeccably matches the lovely and energetic vibe of the group.Cherry Bullet kicks off the track by laying out the questions it got from its crush so far, and shyly letting the listeners know the fact that the feeling is mutual.But in the chorus and the second verse of 'Q&A', the members of Cherry Bullet become much more straightforward and even make a promise that they will answer all the questions their crush has on them even if it takes all night.The expressions used in the lyrics like, "Q&A session between just you and me", "Tell me everything about you", "Ask me secretly" truly well-describe the excitement and the trembling that most of the couples get to experience at the beginning of their relationship.Click the video below, and let's get to know Cherry Bullet!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)