[SBS Star] VIDEO: JYP Artists Show Support for the New Girl Group ITZY

JYP Entertainment's new girl group ITZY received great support from its senior JYP artists.On February 13, JYP Entertainment shared a video titled 'To. ITZY, From. JYP Family' on the group's official YouTube channel.The video message from JYP artists was played at ITZY's debut showcase held on February 12.Suzy, 2PM's JUNHO, GOT7, DAY6, Park Ji Min, TWICE, Yubin and Lim send warm messages to encourage the rookie group on its big day.Suzy said, "On February 12, 2019, my lovely junior ITZY will be debuting with the title track 'DALLA DALLA'. Please show a lot of love and interest to the new members of the JYP Family. ITZY, good luck!"JUNHO said, "I sincerely thank everyone who came to ITZY's showcase today. I hope that our lovable rookies, who have so many charms, will succeed."Following GOT7, DAY6, and Park Ji Min, TWICE introduced ITZY as its "sister group".TZUYU said, "At last, we have our younger sister group!"SANA encouraged the members of ITZY, "You must be nervous about your debut stage, but I'm sure you will have results that are as great as the efforts you made."You can watch the JYP Family's heartwarming video message below.(Credit= 'ITZY' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)