[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin: the Most Caring Guy with Great Manners

It has been almost two years since Korean actor Kim Woo Bin put a hold on his career to treat nasopharynx cancer, but everyone is still talking about him all the time.Recently, Kim Woo Bin has been attracting the attention of many for kindness and great manners.When people become famous, they sometimes shift to being arrogant and rude, but this was not the case for Kim Woo Bin.Even though Kim Woo Bin became one of the top male celebrities in Korea, he remained modest and polite.In 2017, K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO mentioned what it was like working with Kim Woo Bin.He said, "When I was struggling to open my eyes on one sunny day, Kim Woo Bin came and stood in front of me to block the sunlight. He also arranged side dishes for me during meal times. Kim Woo Bin melted my heart every single day while we were filming together.In 2014, actress Hwang Mi-young said, "I was in a film 'Twenty' with Kim Woo Bin. We had a party after the end of filming the very last scene of the film. I went to the party, but I didn't know anyone. Kim Woo Bin came to talk to me when I was feeling awkward in the corner."Back in 2016, a fan spotted Kim Woo Bin at a public car park and the fan's video of him went viral online for one reason: his well-mannered behavior towards a parking agent.The video showed Kim Woo Bin paying for parking to a parking agent with both hands and bowing to him three times in gratitude.Kim Woo Bin's caring and well-mannered nature seems innate, and is definitely one of his greatest charms.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, MBC Radio Star, SBS funE, sidusHQ, 'hmy486o' Instagram)(SBS Star)