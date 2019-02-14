SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAMBAM Gets Emotional Talking about GOT7's Past and Future
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BAMBAM Gets Emotional Talking about GOT7's Past and Future

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.14 10:41 수정 2019.02.14 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAMBAM Gets Emotional Talking about GOT7s Past and Future
K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM teared up while expressing his love for his group.

On February 13 episode of XtvN's reality show 'GOT7's Real Thai', BAMBAM headed to Pha Taem National Park to watch the sunrise alone.
GOT7 BAMBAMGOT7 BAMBAMGOT7 BAMBAMAs he watched the sun rising up behind the mountain, BAMBAM suddenly became emotional and compared the sunrise to GOT7's own story.
GOT7 BAMBAMGOT7 BAMBAMBAMBAM said, "This is us. This is GOT7," and explained, "We really started out with nothing. We had it hard for the first three years of our career. We didn't have good outcomes or a great feedback from the public."
GOT7 BAMBAMHe continued, "It was a really difficult time. But if we continue working hard and moving forward like this, we will be able to achieve the dreams and goals we haven't yet realized or achieved."
GOT7 BAMBAMBAMBAM ended with a strong declaration, "GOT7, let's stay together for a long time. We're almost there. I know we can do it if we run together. Fighting, GOT7!"

(Credit= XtvN GOT7's Real Thai, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 5
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호