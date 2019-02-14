[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ro Tae Hyun Wants to Know What Would It Be like to Live in the Moment!

K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ro Tae Hyun found a way to make his life bit easier and better.On February 12, Ro Tae Hyun made the audience of SBS MTV 'The Show' question the meaning of life with the stage of 'I Wanna Know'!With the title track 'I Wanna Know' of his first solo album 'biRTHday', Ro Tae Hyun focused on portraying a new side of him which he did not have enough change to show it through the group activities of HOTSHOT and JBJ.The public might think of him as a fine dancer or a talented singer, but they will soon realize the fact that he also excels at writing lyrics after this stage since the expressions he used in his track not only are clever, but also provides food for thought.One can easily forget about or neglect the things that truly makes them happy while living a hectic life, but Ro Tae Hyun keeps reminding the listeners throughout the song that such way of life could chip away at them and that they sometimes need a time to blow off some steam and recharge.The subtle combination of the song's piano melody and hip-hop beat makes his suggestion sound more convincing that by the end of his performance, the audience will have no choice but to look back on their life and feel the need to seek a new lifestyle.Check out the video below and see if you agree with Ro Tae Hyun's philosophy!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)