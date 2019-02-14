SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Claims She Was a "Loser" in High School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Claims She Was a "Loser" in High School

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.14 10:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Claims She Was a "Loser" in High School
Actress Jeon So Min looked back on her high school days and claimed that she was not popular in her school.

On Febraury 13, Jeon So Min joined SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' as a special DJ alongside comedian Kim Tae Kyun.
Cultwo ShowOne of the show's listeners sent in a message, "I went to high school together with Jeon So Min, and she was so pretty that I watched her from afar."
Cultwo ShowTo this, Jeon So Min said, "But I wasn't popular in school," and jokingly added, "If you had worked up the courage to confess your feelings, my life would've changed."

The listener responded by insisting that Jeon So Min had been extremely popular.

He commented, "Even the soccer team captain had a crush on her back then."
Cultwo ShowCultwo ShowHowever, Jeon So Min strongly denied his comment, saying, "It's not true! I was just a shabby loser. I wasn't popular at all."

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호