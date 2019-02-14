SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IMFACT Says That It Wants 'Only U'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IMFACT Says That It Wants 'Only U'!

The members of K-pop boy group IMFACT confessed that they would rather choose a risky night than a happy mind if they could be with their lover.

On February 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IMPACT showed how love could alter one's take on love and the way they view the world.
IMFACTWith the title track 'Only U' of its new album 'Only U', IMFACT found the perfect balance between the following two genres―deep house and pop, while creating a sweet harmony between the members' voices.
IMFACTRomantics argue that love is the most potent substance on earth, but not a lot of people get to experience the effects and the power of it.
IMFACTBut after listening to IMFACT's title track 'Only U', even the skeptics who do not believe in the power of love might be able to comprehend the minds of the love birds just a little.
IMFACTPlease think twice before clicking the video below, because you will fall head over heels in love with IMFACT once you watch it!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
