[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook·Song Ji-hyo·HAHA·Jeon So Min Cover 'BBoom BBoom'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook·Song Ji-hyo·HAHA·Jeon So Min Cover 'BBoom BBoom'

The four cast members of 'Running Man'―Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, HAHA, and Jeon So Min's cover of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND's hit song 'BBoom BBoom' is making a lot of people laugh.

On February 2, the cast of SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' held a fan meeting 'KEEP ON RUNNING' in Hong Kong.Running ManKim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, HAHA, and Jeon So Min prepared a special dance performance especially for fans in Hong Kong, and that was to 'BBoom BBoom'.

They all put on the exact same outfit that MOMOLAND wore during its promotions for the song.

Kim Jong-kook and HAHA even wore long-haired wigs and cute skirts to make themselves look more like the members of MOMOLAND.Kim Jong-kook, HAHASong Ji-hyo, Jeon So MinWhen Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, HAHA, and Jeon So Min shyly came up to the stage, fans went wild.

Fans went wilder when the four cast members started dancing to the song.

They kept laughing and smiling during the performance, but their energetic dance and effort definitely deserved a thumbs up. 
 

First aired in 2010, 'Running Man' has become one of the most popular Korean television shows of all time.

The fan base of the show extends to many parts of the world, especially to Asian countries.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Villan Mou' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
