[SBS Star] Meet Shin Eun Soo: New Female Host of SBS 'Inkigayo'!
[SBS Star] Meet Shin Eun Soo: New Female Host of SBS 'Inkigayo'!

작성 2019.02.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Meet Shin Eun Soo: New Female Host of SBS Inkigayo!
Actress Shin Eun Soo has been named the new female host of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.

On February 13, it was announced that Shin Eun Soo has confirmed to join SBS 'Inkigayo' as the show's new female host.
Shin Eun SooShe will be attending her first recording on February 17 episode.
MINGYU, Shin Eun SooAccording to reports, Shin Eun Soo is currently busy preparing her special stage with her partner―the show's male host K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's MINGYU.

After joining her current management agency JYP Entertainment, Shin Eun Soo made her debut as an actress with '2016 film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned' alongside actor Gang Dong Won.
Jung Chae-yeon, MINGYUPrior to Shin Eun Soo, K-pop girl group DIA's Jung Chae-yeon partnered with MINGYU until February 3.

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
