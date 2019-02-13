SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Memories of Ex-lover Wet South Club Like a 'Raindrop'
2019.02.13
K-pop boy band South Club shed the tears of regret after letting go of someone truly loved.

On February 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the vocalist of South Club Nam Tae Hyun packed the entire stage only using his voice.
South ClubSouth Club's track 'Raindrop' of its third mini album 'Contact Information' could provide a perfect explanation for those who are still having a hard time figuring out the exact meaning of the common saying, "Sometimes less is more."
South ClubIt is almost surprising that Nam Tae Hyun was able to put together a song like this only using his voice, a drum, and a guitar since the combination of these three provides an even bigger satisfaction than any other tunes.
South ClubNasality is usually considered as something that needs correcting or adjusting when it comes to singing, but without Nam Tae Hyun's nasal voice, this song would have probably lost half of its charms since the harmony of his voice and the melody is simply breathtaking.
South ClubAlso, the poetic lyrics and the way Nam Tae Hyun portrays his ex-lover throughout the song make the listeners wonder what kind of relationship he had with his past paramour and what made them decided to go separate ways.

If you just went through a breakup yourself and are in desperate need of a song that you can relate to, make sure to check out South Club's stage below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
