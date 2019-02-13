SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Security Guard Blocks Fans from Giving SUHO Letters but He Takes Them Anyway!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Security Guard Blocks Fans from Giving SUHO Letters but He Takes Them Anyway!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.13 17:04 수정 2019.02.13 21:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Security Guard Blocks Fans from Giving SUHO Letters but He Takes Them Anyway!
K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO melted the hearts of many fans at the airport in Hong Kong.

Recently, SUHO visited Hong Kong to attend an event held by a luxury fashion brand.

After the event, SUHO headed to the airport where hundreds of fans gathered around to see him before he left Hong Kong.

SUHO checked in, then got his passport checked upon entering the terminal.

At that time, fans were loudly calling his name and saying goodbye.SUHOWhen SUHO got his passport back, he began to walk away while waving to fans at the same time.

As SUHO turned around, he noticed fans holding some letters that were written to him.

Then, SUHO suddenly walked back towards fans and received their letters instead of keep walking forward. SUHOOne of the security guards noticed SUHO coming closer to fans, and tried to stop fans from giving him letters.

However, he just pretended not to have noticed him and continued taking letters from fans.
 
Now, fans are having a hard time getting over this overly sweet move of SUHO. 

They commented, "This shows how much he truly loves us, guys! EXO♥EXO-L forever!" "Awww! He turned around just for the letters. How sweet!", "SUHO is an angel!", and so on.

Meanwhile, EXO released a live album 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn (dot)–' on January 30.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'junmians' Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호