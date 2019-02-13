[SBS Star] YG Entertainment's New Boy Group TREASURE13 Gears Up for Debut

YG Entertainment's upcoming boy group TREASURE13 is slowly but surely preparing its debut.On February 13, YG Entertainment announced the launch of TRESURE13's official social media platforms.The group opened its official Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook to better communicate with its fans.Previously, YG Entertainment's CEO/Head producer Yang Hyun Suk revealed that the agency's new boy groups TREASURE and MAGNUM will also promote as a one group called TREASURE13.For the first video on its official YouTube channel, TREASURE13 dropped a choreography video featuring three of its members―HYUN SUK, DO YOUNG, and JUNG HWAN.The three members showed off their exceptional dancing skills alongside Melvin Timtim, a professional choreographer/dancer.Meanwhile, TREASURE 13 will greet its fan as a whole for the first time through an online broadcast later today at 9PM KST.(Credit= 'TREASURE13' YouTube, 'ygent_official' Twitter)(SBS Star)