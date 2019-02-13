SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Will Make Solo Debut This Month & Hold Asian Fan Meeting Tour
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Will Make Solo Debut This Month & Hold Asian Fan Meeting Tour

작성 2019.02.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Will Make Solo Debut This Month & Hold Asian Fan Meeting Tour
K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon is reportedly in the final stage of his solo debut.

On February 13, Ha Sung Woon's management agency STARCREW ENT stated, "Ha Sung Woon has finished filming a music video for the title track of his upcoming solo album this week."

They added, "The exact date has not be set yet, but his solo debut is scheduled for this month."Ha Sung WoonAfter the end of the 18-month promotion as a member of project group Wanna One in January, Ha Sung Woon seemed to have devoted himself in preparing for his solo debut.

On January 28, Ha Sung Woon surprised fans by unexpectedly releasing a solo track 'Don't Forget Me' featuring Wanna One's fellow member Park Ji Hoon.Ha Sung WoonNot only that, but he is also about to kick off his fan meeting tour in Asia soon.

Ha Sung Woon will first be meeting Korean fans in Seoul on March 8 and 9, then meet overseas fans in Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Macau until June.Ha Sung WoonThese updates from Ha Sung Woon are making fans' days filled with more and more happiness.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official.hasungwoon' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
