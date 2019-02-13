[SBS Star] AOA Ji Min's Fans Express Concerns Over Her Drastic Weight Loss

Recent photos of K-pop girl group AOA's leader Ji Min are starting to worry her fans.On February 12, Ji Min shared photos of herself on her social media account.In the photos, Ji Min poses in front of the camera with a simple black T-shirt and skirt.However, what caught the attention of her fans is her skinnier appearance.She has gotten noticeably thinner than she was during her last AOA promotions with 'Bingle Bangle'.Upon seeing her photos, fans have been voicing their worries over Ji Min's health.In response, AOA's management agency FNC Entertainment stated, "Ji Min does not have any health problems these days. In fact, she is consistently working out and is very healthy."(Credit= 'jiminbaby_18' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)