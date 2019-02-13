[SBS Star] No Beds Can Handle EXO CHANYEOL's Height?

CHANYEOL is the tallest member of his group EXO, and one of the tallest out of all K-pop boy group members.He claims that he is 185cm (6ft), which is very tall for a Korean man, considering the fact that the average height for men in Korea is 174cm (5.7ft).Due to his height, it looks like CHANYEOL can almost never get comfortable on beds that are not of his.Whenever CHANYEOL goes on a trip somewhere, his height always seems to get in his way when it is time to get some sleep.Most beds are too small for him that he either has to let his feet stick out of them or sleep diagonally.Here are times when CHANYEOL had to face these funny but sad situations.(Lee Narin, Credit= oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2, Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)