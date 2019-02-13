SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Agencies Confirm Kim Beom & Oh Yeon Seo's Breakup
2019.02.13
Actor Kim Beom and actress Oh Yeon Seo have ended their 10-month of relationship.

On February 13, it was reported that Kim Beom and Oh Yeon Seo have recently broken up.
Kim Beom, Oh Yeon SeoThe report stated that the couple had decided to go separate ways around the end of last year, after making their relationship public back in March 2018.

In response to the report, both Kim Beom and Oh Yeon Seo's management agencies confirmed their breakup.
Kim Beom, Oh Yeon SeoKim Beom's KINGKONG by STARSHIP stated, "Kim Beom and Oh Yeon Seo decided to end their relationship late last year."
Kim Beom, Oh Yeon SeoOh Yeon Seo's Celltrion Entertainment also confirmed, "It is true that the couple ended their relationship. We cannot give the reason as it is a private matter."
Kim Beom, Oh Yeon SeoKim Beom and Oh Yeon Seo started dating after getting to know each other through a gathering with mutual acquaintances.

Currently, Kim Beom is serving his mandatory military service as a public service worker.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'ohvely22' 'k.kbeom' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
