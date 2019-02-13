[SBS Star] VIDEO: CLC Wins a Trophy for the First Time Since Debut!

K-pop girl group CLC finally succeeded in ranking #1 on a music show thanks to its new track 'No'.On February 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of CLC burst into tears after winning their first trophy in four years since debut.On this day, CLC presented its track in a whole new way using the multiple tools provided at the special stage specifically designed for the group.Throughout the title track 'No' of eighth mini album 'No.1', CLC kept making an effort to fight against the current beauty ideals which took a toll on women of all ages while suggesting a new paradigm that people do not have to change who they are to meet others' expectations.The lyrics that goes like, "Screw it up as much as you want.", and "I won't change myself for you." truly well-demonstrate CLC's strong will and determination to find its true identity and own voice.Also, the features used in CLC's performance including camerawork, editing, and the scenes where the members do nothing and just stare at the camera make the audience feel like they are watching a music video; not a stage.Check out CLC's amazing performance below and give the group a round of applause for their big win!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show, SBS funE)(SBS Star)