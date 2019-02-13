SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Baby Geon-hoo to Halt All Activities Due to Injury
[SBS Star] Baby Geon-hoo to Halt All Activities Due to Injury

Park Geon-hoo, the adorable son of professional soccer player Park Joo-ho, will be taking a break from all activities following a minor accident.

Recently, Geon-hoo's mother announced Geon-hoo's hiatus via social media after he has been rushed to the emergency room.
Geon-hooShe stated, "Aciel (Geon-hoo's another name) had a small accident resulting in a visit to the emergency room at the airport."

She continued, "After that incident plus the difficulties for Aciel to adapt to Korean time, I've decided to pull him from all activities. It might sound as if it were something big, which it isn't, but I rather have him recover in peace."
The Return of SupermanThe Return of SupermanGeon-hoo and his sister Na-eun are currently fixed cast members of KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.
The Return of SupermanIn regard to Geon-hoo's injury, a representative from the production team of 'The Return of Superman' stated, "We heard that Geon-hoo has been injured, but that doesn't mean he's leaving the show."

The representative reassured, "We have enough recording to cover for a while. We will decide the future schedule based on Geon-hoo's condition."

(Credit= 'annanotpark' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star) 
