[SBS Star] Somi Reassures Her Concerned Fans with a Heartwarming Letter

In light of her former labelmates making their debut as a girl group ITZY, fans of Somi are concerned about her inactivity.On February 13, Somi took her social media to respond to her fans grew restless about her never-ending hiatus.Somi wrote, "To my loving fans. Don't think I'm far away and please don't be depressed or down waiting for me. I am really not that far away from you guys! Really, that day is going to come! So I wish you all to be excited."She continued, "Don't get me wrong. I want everything to be perfect. So it's just really me being extra greedy. Hope you have a wonderful day. Love you, wish you the best. Love you."Debuted as a member of project girl group I.O.I, Somi had chosen to stay as a trainee under her former agency JYP Enterainment after the end of I.O.I promotions.She may have debuted as a member of ITZY―JYP Entertainment's new girl group that just debuted yesterday―but Somi chose to leave the agency and joined YG Entertainment's THE BLACK LABEL to make her solo debut.(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram, 'ioi_official_' Twitter)(SBS Star)