SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Somi Reassures Her Concerned Fans with a Heartwarming Letter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Somi Reassures Her Concerned Fans with a Heartwarming Letter

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.13 11:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Somi Reassures Her Concerned Fans with a Heartwarming Letter
In light of her former labelmates making their debut as a girl group ITZY, fans of Somi are concerned about her inactivity.

On February 13, Somi took her social media to respond to her fans grew restless about her never-ending hiatus.
SomiSomiSomi wrote, "To my loving fans. Don't think I'm far away and please don't be depressed or down waiting for me. I am really not that far away from you guys! Really, that day is going to come! So I wish you all to be excited."
SomiShe continued, "Don't get me wrong. I want everything to be perfect. So it's just really me being extra greedy. Hope you have a wonderful day. Love you, wish you the best. Love you."
SomiDebuted as a member of project girl group I.O.I, Somi had chosen to stay as a trainee under her former agency JYP Enterainment after the end of I.O.I promotions.
I.O.IShe may have debuted as a member of ITZY―JYP Entertainment's new girl group that just debuted yesterday―but Somi chose to leave the agency and joined YG Entertainment's THE BLACK LABEL to make her solo debut.

(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram, 'ioi_official_' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호