[SBS Star] EXO LAY Says SM Ent. Gave Him a 'C' on His Looks When He Was a Trainee

K-pop boy group EXO's member LAY revealed what grade his management agency SM Entertainment gave him on his looks when he was a trainee.On February 12, one Chinese media outlet reported that LAY mentioned his training days during the recent shooting of a Chinese survival audition show 'Qing Chun You Ni'.LAY said, "SM Entertainment used to grade the looks of all the trainees from A to D."He continued, "I received a C at that time. There were two trainees who got a D, so I was the fourth least attractive one out of the trainees."Instead of getting frustrated though, LAY quickly found ways to get out of this hurtful time.LAY said, "I devoted myself to training after that. That C motivated me to train harder. I feel like it also gave me an opportunity to view and look back on myself as objectively as possible."Before making debut as a member of EXO in 2012, LAY spent about four years training under SM Entertainment.Meanwhile, LAY is busy promoting in China as a solo artist.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)