[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Says P.O's Acting Makes Him Cringe
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Says P.O's Acting Makes Him Cringe

작성 2019.02.13 11:02
K-pop boy group WINNER's MINO and Block B's P.O have once again showed their best friend chemistry!

On February 12 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', MINO and P.O were interviewed on the set of a commercial they filmed together.
MINO P.O Han BamThe two idol stars, who have been friends for over 11 years since high school, playfully bickered with each other throughout the interview.
MINO P.O Han BamFirst, P.O proved how much he care about his best friend saying that he has watched almost all of MINO's 'FIANCÉ' performances.
MINO P.O Han BamIn contrast, MINO revealed he has not been able to watch P.O's drama 'Encounter', as it made him cringe to watch such a close friend acting in a drama.
MINO P.O Han BamWhen asked about their first impressions of each other, MINO said, "You could say we were basically pulled to each other," and asked P.O, "Should I talk first?"

However, P.O jumped in and said, "MINO was like a Pokémon. He was chubby back then, and was wearing a yellow padded jacket with yellow hair. He was kind of like a mysterious Pikachu."
MINO P.O Han BamThe interview finished off with MINO giving a coat as a gift for P.O's upcoming birthday.
MINO P.O Han BamDespite having debuted under different management agencies and in different groups, MINO and P.O showed their rock-solid friendship through variety shows.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
