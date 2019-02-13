SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin Spotted Learning Dance at an Academy on His Day Off
[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin Spotted Learning Dance at an Academy on His Day Off

Park Woo Jin of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One was spotted taking a lesson at a dance academy on his day off.

On February 12, one fan shared a story of seeing Park Woo Jin at a dance academy.Park Woo JinPark Woo JinThe fan excitedly commented, "So, I go to a dance academy where Park Woo Jin went to in the past. I went to the academy today, and he was taking a lesson there!"

He/she continued, "Woo Jin wasn't wearing any make-up, but was super good-looking. He was taller than I had imagined, and also had a tiny face. He was very focused on learning and looked super hot! His dance was so smooth as well!"

Lastly, he/she said, "I wasn't brave enough to go up to him and tell him that I was his fan. I just told my instructor about it. The instructor then took my phone, and got him to sign his autograph on my phone!"Park Woo JinShortly after, Park Woo Jin's dance instructor shared pictures of him at the academy.

Along with the pictures of Park Woo Jin burning off his passion for dance, the instructor wrote, "It's Woo Jin's day off, but he came here to take a dance lesson. It had been a while since he last came. You must be exhausted now. You did well, Woo Jin!"Park Woo JinAs Park Woo Jin clearly had a choice to just take a good rest at home on his day off instead of taking a dance lesson, a lot of fans are saying how his hard-working attitude and professionalism deserve to be more recognized.Park Woo JinMeanwhile, Park Woo Jin released a special single 'Candle' with Lee Dae Hwi on January 29.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
