[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK's American Morning Show Debut on 'Good Morning America'!
작성 2019.02.13 10:02 조회수
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made its successful morning show debut in the United States.

On February 12 (local time), BLACKPINK joined American television broadcasting company ABC's 'Good Morning America' for an interview and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' performance.
BLACKPINK Good Morning AmericaBLACKPINK Good Morning AmericaDuring the interview, JENNIE shared the members' excitement over being at Times Square and making appearance on the show for the first time.
BLACKPINK Good Morning AmericaROSÉ, who just welcomed her birthday a day before, shared that they went to an Italian restaurant altogether to celebrate her birthday.
BLACKPINK Good Morning AmericaBLACKPINK Good Morning AmericaThen BLACKPINK was asked, "You're bringing your incredible band to America. Why do you think it's time, why is the U.S. ready for BLACKPINK?"
BLACKPINK Good Morning AmericaROSÉ said, "We recently got invited to perform at 'Coachella', which is unbelievable and we're really excited. I guess we thought that it would be the right timing to kick off our U.S. tour."

You can watch BLACKPINK's interview clip below.
 

(Credit= 'Good Morning America' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
