[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Makes His Fans Jealous with the Cutest Habit!
작성 2019.02.13
K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN's adorable habit made every single one of his fans want to turn into a microphone.

Recently, a post titled 'Kissing pictures' whichconsists of the pictures of XIUMIN caught the eyes of many.
XIUMINIn the pictures, XIUMIN was staring at something with his lips puckered up as if he was about to kiss the microphone.
XIUMINIt turns out that XIUMIN was just trying to check the distance between his lips and the microphone before going up on the stage according to his fans.
XIUMINHis poreless skin and big eyes made things impossible for his fans to believe the fact that he will be turning 30 next year since he looked absolutely innocent and adorable in all the pictures.
XIUMINThis particular behavior of him which he did to control the volume of his microphone not only proved his thorough work ethic, but also made many of his fans fall in love with him once more. 

After seeing these pictures of XIUMIN, his fans commented, "I want to be that microphone.", "Why does he have to be so cute!?", "He's turning 30 next year? Is he a vampire or something?", and many more.

Meanwhile, EXO is planning on meeting the public with a new web reality show in March.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
