[SBS Star] TAEMIN Talks About What He Loves the Most About Being a Celebrity
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Talks About What He Loves the Most About Being a Celebrity

작성 2019.02.12
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Talks About What He Loves the Most About Being a Celebrity
SHINee's member TAEMIN put a smile on everyone's faces while sharing the struggles and the privileges of being a celebrity.

On February 7, TAEMIN held a press conference at SM Entertainment to celebrate the release of his second solo mini album 'WANT'.
TAEMINOn this day, TAEMIN shared his take on the titles he earned during the promotional activity of his last album, and the progress he has made for the past 11 years.

When asked, "What's the struggles and the privileges of being a K-pop artist?", TAEMIN first brought up the promises that he had to keep as a public figure.
TAEMINTAEMIN said, "We must thoroughly take care of ourselves and stay out of trouble all the time. But I believe that I've been keeping such promises pretty well."
TAEMINTalking about the perks of being a celebrity, TAEMIN said, "I like getting things on the house when I go to a restaurant."
TAEMINTAEMIN continued, "I went to a Chinese restaurant the other day with BewhY (hip-hop artist) and the owner asked me for my autograph. So I did, and then the owner gave us a bunch of stuff on the house. Those are the small happinesses."
TAEMINUpon reading his interview, his fans commented, "That's one of the many reasons I love him. He's so professional.", "That's adorable and heartbreaking at the same time.", "I can give you everything on the house if you come to my restaurant.", and many more.

Meanwhile, TAEMIN will be focusing on the promotional activity of his second mini album 'WANT' which was released on February 11.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
