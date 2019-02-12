SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Interesting Facts About NCT that You Did Not Know

Since its debut, NCT has been taking an unprecedented step for a K-pop group.

When SM Entertainment first unveiled NCT, the agency explained that NCT will not have a fixed number of members and will be made up of multiple sub-unit groups each based in different cities worldwide.

NCT consisted of 18 members until last year, but the group now has 21 members with three new members HENDERY, XIAOJUN, and YANGYANG who recently debuted as WayV in China as an extension of NCT.

Not all 21 members are from Korea, but many parts of the world, including Japan, China, Thailand, and more.

As a result of this, NCT is much more diverse than any other K-pop groups out there.

Let's take a look at some interesting facts about NCT that contrast to other K-pop groups.

1. NCT does not have a group photo of all members yet, because it has only been a month since three more members joined the group.
NCTNCT2. Only nine members are Korean, and here is how it looks when all 21 members' names are written together.
NCT3. NCT members are from nine different countries, and therefore own nine different passports.NCT(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'nct' Instagram, 'SMROOKIES' Facebook)

