[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Did Not Leave Their Group Chat Even After Disbandment
[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Did Not Leave Their Group Chat Even After Disbandment

작성 2019.02.12
The members of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One are keeping their relationship strong.

On February 12, Bae Jin Young sat down for a live broadcast to celebrate his high school graduation with his fans.
Bae Jin YoungDuring the live broadcast, Bae Jin Young shared how he feels on becoming an adult, graduating from high school.
Bae Jin YoungBae Jin YoungHe said, "It feels bittersweet, to be honest. It's good to become an adult, but I sometimes feel sad for not having that much of memories of high school days (due to busy schedule). Overall, it feels great."
Bae Jin YoungBae Jin YoungBae Jin Young also revealed that he received many congratulatory messages from his acquaintances and from Wanna One members.

He continued, "We still have our group chat. Our hyungs congratulated me and some asked why I graduated this fast."
Wanna OneAfter its 18-month journey as a project group, Wanna One officially disbanded on December 31, 2018.

(Credit= 'C9 Entertainment' V LIVE, 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
