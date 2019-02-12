SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yun Kyun Sang Shows Support to Park Shin Hye with a Coffee Truck
작성 2019.02.12 16:33 조회수
Actor Yun Kyun Sang made his past co-star actress Park Shin Hye's day brighter by sending her a coffee truck.

On February 12, Park Shin Hye shared photos of a coffee truck on her social media account.
Yun Kyun Sang, Park Shin HyeYun Kyun Sang, Park Shin HyeAlong with the photos, Park Shin Hye wrote, "Woah, thank you, dad of Koong, Mong, Dddom, and Som (Yun's cats). I'll gain strength from the coffee and keep filming. Loyal guy."
Yun Kyun Sang, Park Shin HyeThe coffee truck was decorated with banners that say, "With Kyun Sang's coffee showing support for Seo-yeon (Park Shin Hye's character), let the film 'Call' hit big!" and "Good luck to 'cool actress' Park Shin Hye! Good luck to the film 'Call'!"
Yun Kyun Sang, Park Shin HyeBack in 2016, Yun Kyun Sang and Park Shin Hye co-starred in SBS drama 'Doctors'.
Yun Kyun Sang, Park Shin HyeIt seems like they have maintained a strong friendship even after the drama's finale.

Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye's new thriller film 'Call' is slated to premiere this year.

