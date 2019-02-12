[SBS Star] The Wild Side of BTS Members that Fans Love Besides Their Charismatic Side

Out of countless charms that the members of K-pop boy group BTS have, there is this one particular charm which fans think more people should know about, and it is their playful characteristic.Since BTS' choreography consists of such powerful moves and each member gets so focused during their performance, they seem too charismatic and unapproachable to some.The group's soaring worldwide popularity and success probably contribute to this as well.All seven guys―RM, SUGA, JIN, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK are in fact, full of fun and as playful as puppies.They are very close and have an incredible chemistry with each other that they sometimes go uncontrollably wild when they are together.Fortunately, there were cameras around to catch these moments and they are something that a lot of ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) wish were captured more frequently.Take a look at BTS acting all silly below!(Lee Narin, Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Online Community)(SBS Star)