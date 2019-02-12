[SBS Star] Was BTS V a K-pop Star Even in His Previous Life?

The fans of BTS are speculating V must have been an artist even in his previous life since his attitude and confidence on stage is truly something else.Recently, a thread from online community titled "The dope attitude of V who must have been a member of K-pop boy group in his previous life" garnered a tremendous attention online.In the post, there were numerous pictures and the videos of V which well-demonstrated his outstanding ability to cope with the situation and his irresistible allure.This picture was taken only two days after he made his debut, but nobody could have guessed it just by looking at his attitude since he looked pretty comfortable and confident posing in front of many cameras.Also, it seems like there is not a thing that could intimidate V since he looks even more alive and energetic in places where he cannot even speak the language and does not know anyone in there.Judging by these pictures, it looks like there is not a place that he cannot work his magic whether it is the 'GRAMMY Awards' or the United Nations.Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "He was born to be an artist.", "He's got the natural pizzazz. Love him.", "He certainly knows how to present himself to the public. So clever.", and many more.Meanwhile, the members of BTS attended the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' on February 10 (local time) as award presenters.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)