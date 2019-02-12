SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Did You Know that EXO SEHUN Gets Too Scared to Sleep Alone at Night?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Did You Know that EXO SEHUN Gets Too Scared to Sleep Alone at Night?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.12 15:43 수정 2019.02.12 21:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Did You Know that EXO SEHUN Gets Too Scared to Sleep Alone at Night?
Fans are finding K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN super cute after discovering that he cannot sleep alone at night because he gets too scared.

On February 11 episode of oksusu's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2', EXO was seen spending some time in Kaohsiung, Taiwan together.

As soon as the production team revealed that they booked a luxury villa for the night, the members of EXO got all hyped up.EXOFour members were going to be given a huge room each while the rest of the members were going to be given one living room to share.

So, they began playing the ladder of fortune game to decide on their room of the night, and wished to sleep alone in a huge room.

SEHUN, however, kept repeating, "Is it good to have a room to yourself? I don't really want to use a room by myself."

The result of the game went against SEHUN's hope though; he won the huge room.EXOUpon arriving at the villa, EXO gasped at the size and luxuriousness.

SEHUN looked around his room with a happy smile at first, but showed concern when the others started heading to their room, leaving him alone.

After taking some time to think, SEHUN asked D.O., "Hyung, I'll let you sleep on the bed if you jump in this pool right now."EXOD.O. coldly responded, "You may feel like this is some sort of punishment, but we need to stick to the rule of the game. Have fun!"

Then, XIUMIN added, "That's right. Let's go, guys! Bye, SEHUN!"

SEHUN laughed at their icy response and mumbled, "It's just that this room is too luxurious and big for me."EXOUntil recently, SEHUN shared a dorm room with SUHO when everyone else had their own room in the group's dorm.

SUHO previously revealed that it was because SEHUN gets too scared being alone at night.

SEHUN said to be using a dorm room by himself now, but it looks like he still much prefers sharing his room with someone. EXOEXOMeanwhile, a new episode of 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' gets released every day at 6PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2, Online Community)

(SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호