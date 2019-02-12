[SBS Star] Did You Know that EXO SEHUN Gets Too Scared to Sleep Alone at Night?

Fans are finding K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN super cute after discovering that he cannot sleep alone at night because he gets too scared.On February 11 episode of oksusu's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2', EXO was seen spending some time in Kaohsiung, Taiwan together.As soon as the production team revealed that they booked a luxury villa for the night, the members of EXO got all hyped up.Four members were going to be given a huge room each while the rest of the members were going to be given one living room to share.So, they began playing the ladder of fortune game to decide on their room of the night, and wished to sleep alone in a huge room.SEHUN, however, kept repeating, "Is it good to have a room to yourself? I don't really want to use a room by myself."The result of the game went against SEHUN's hope though; he won the huge room.Upon arriving at the villa, EXO gasped at the size and luxuriousness.SEHUN looked around his room with a happy smile at first, but showed concern when the others started heading to their room, leaving him alone.After taking some time to think, SEHUN asked D.O., "Hyung, I'll let you sleep on the bed if you jump in this pool right now."D.O. coldly responded, "You may feel like this is some sort of punishment, but we need to stick to the rule of the game. Have fun!"Then, XIUMIN added, "That's right. Let's go, guys! Bye, SEHUN!"SEHUN laughed at their icy response and mumbled, "It's just that this room is too luxurious and big for me."Until recently, SEHUN shared a dorm room with SUHO when everyone else had their own room in the group's dorm.SUHO previously revealed that it was because SEHUN gets too scared being alone at night.SEHUN said to be using a dorm room by himself now, but it looks like he still much prefers sharing his room with someone.Meanwhile, a new episode of 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' gets released every day at 6PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2, Online Community)(SBS Star)