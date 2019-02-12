SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Wiping off Tears at the GRAMMYs
작성 2019.02.12 15:26 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Wiping off Tears at the GRAMMYs
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK was spotted wiping his tears off during the 'GRAMMY Awards'.

On February 10 (local time), the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) took place at Staples Center, Los Angeles.
BTS GRAMMYs (Getty)BTS attended the awards ceremony to present Best R&B Album award to H.E.R., and the group also enjoyed many performances that inspired them.
BTSAlthough it was such a joyful occasion, JUNGKOOK was seen shedding tears.

It was when Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performed their beautiful duet cover stage of Neil Young's 'After the Gold Rush'.
 
When the other members of BTS noticed the golden maknae crying, they could not hold their laughter and teased him a little.

After watching him wiping off tears, fans commented, "Awww, our adorable maknae! Later you'll be on that stage performing.", "It seems like they had a blast. We'll see you again next year!", and more.
BTS GRAMMYs (Getty)Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Japan.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Big Hit Entertainment, 'xCeleste___' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
