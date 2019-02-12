SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU & CHAEYOUNG Graduate from High School Today
K-pop girl group TWICE's two youngest members―TZUYU and CHAEYOUNG graduated from high school today.

On February 12, TZUZU and CHAEYOUNG attended the graduation ceremony at Hanlim Arts High School.

Before the graduation ceremony began, TZUYU and CHAEYOUNG uploaded pictures of them in their school uniform on the group's social media account.

Along with a bunch of lovely pictures of the two together, they wrote, "We're graduating today! Huge respect to all of our school friends and teachers. Thank you! Here are photos of us wearing our school uniform for the very last time as students!"TZUYU and CHAEYOUNGCHAEYOUNG and TZUYUOn the same day, TZUYU and CHAEYOUNG's yearbook was unveiled online.

Even though it is hard to look great in yearbook photos, they both somehow managed to look so gorgeous in them.

Interestingly, the photos seem to show their characteristics as well.

TZUYU's shy smile and pose well-depict her quiet personality, and CHAEYOUNG's bright smile emits her cheerful energy.TZUYUCHAEYOUNGActually, TZUYU and CHAEYOUNG entered high school a year later than everyone else of their age.

They are graduating along with students who were born a year later than them, but many are giving them a round of applause for graduating from high school whilst busily promoting as TWICE at the same time.TZUYU and CHAEYOUNGMeanwhile, TWICE looks forward to meeting its Japanese fans with a concert tour 'TWICE DOME TOUR 2019 #Dreamday' in March.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'twicetagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
