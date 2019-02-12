[SBS Star] P.O Shares the Cutest Selfies with Song Hye Kyo

K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O got his wish granted by taking selfies with actress Song Hye Kyo!On February 11, the photos of P.O and Song Hye Kyo are shared on P.O's social media account that is operated by his management agency.Along with the photos, the caption reads, "P.O got his wish granted. Selfies with Song Hye Kyo, who Ji-hoon (P.O's real name) continuously praised about on shows and interviews!"The caption continues, "She is so pretty. Photos can't capture her beauty. I'm so jealous, P.O!"P.O starred in the drama 'Encounter' starring Song Hye Kyo and actor Park Bo Gum―where he took the role of a younger brother of Park Bo Gum's character.When he joined MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' as a guest back in January, P.O highly praised his co-star Song Hye Kyo's breathtaking beauty, stating she is on a whole different level.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)