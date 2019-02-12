SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "Hello, Everybody" G-DRAGON Updates His Social Media for the First Time in a Year!
작성 2019.02.12 13:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Hello, Everybody" G-DRAGON Updates His Social Media for the First Time in a Year!
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG has returned to his social media for the first time in almost a year―352 days.

On February 11, G-DRAGON shared three images on his social media account that made fans curious and delighted at the same time.

The first two images were pictures of pages of a book by influential German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.

The chapters of the book that G-DRAGON shared were, 'Which way will you choose to live?' and 'Do not live your life the way your nation wants, live your ideal life.'

Both chapters were filled with philosophical words and deep meanings that made many wonder the reasons why G-DRAGON had shared these chapters out of others. G-DRAGONThe last image was not something that confused them; it made them smile instead.

It was a screenshot of his phone's lock screen taken at 8:18, which represented his birthday―August 18 with a logo of his brand 'PEACEMINUSONE'.

Along with these images, G-DRAGON wrote, "2019.02.11 Hello, everybody. #WordsbyNietzsche".G-DRAGONThis post marked G-DRAGON's first social media update in about a year since his enlistment in the military last February and fans around the world cannot get more excited about it.

Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from the military this November.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)      
