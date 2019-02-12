[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun to Join Soccer Player Son Heung-min's Variety Show

Actor Park Seo Jun will be making a new variety show appearance with his favorite soccer player Son Heung-min.
According to reports on February 11, Park Seo Jun has recently confirmed to join tvN's new variety show 'Sonsational'.
A representative from tvN stated, "Park Seo Jun will appear on 'Sonsational', which will center around Son Heung-min. However, the specific details have not been decided. As they are close, we just had a meeting for now. We will let you know once the details regarding the show are confirmed."
Son Heung-min is a world-famous Korean soccer player who currently plays for the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur FC as well as the national team of South Korea.
'Sonsational' will be a program in which Son Heung-min discuss the future of Korean soccer with the people who helped him become who he is today.
Back in August 2018, Park Seo Jun previously shared a photo of himself taken with Son Heung-min where he became one successful fan with a signed jersey.
Park Seo Jun and Son Heung-min's friendship will be shared more in detail on 'Sonsational', which is expected to premiere its first episode in the first half of 2019.
(Credit= 'hm_son7' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)
(SBS Star)
