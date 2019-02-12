SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun to Join Soccer Player Son Heung-min's Variety Show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun to Join Soccer Player Son Heung-min's Variety Show

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.12 11:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun to Join Soccer Player Son Heung-mins Variety Show
Actor Park Seo Jun will be making a new variety show appearance with his favorite soccer player Son Heung-min.

According to reports on February 11, Park Seo Jun has recently confirmed to join tvN's new variety show 'Sonsational'.

A representative from tvN stated, "Park Seo Jun will appear on 'Sonsational', which will center around Son Heung-min. However, the specific details have not been decided. As they are close, we just had a meeting for now. We will let you know once the details regarding the show are confirmed."
Son Heung-minSon Heung-min is a world-famous Korean soccer player who currently plays for the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur FC as well as the national team of South Korea.

'Sonsational' will be a program in which Son Heung-min discuss the future of Korean soccer with the people who helped him become who he is today.
Son Heung-min, Park Seo JunBack in August 2018, Park Seo Jun previously shared a photo of himself taken with Son Heung-min where he became one successful fan with a signed jersey.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Turns into a Cute Fanboy After Watching Son Heung-Min's Game!
▶ [SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Channels His Inner Soccer Fanboy Next to Son Heung-min

Park Seo Jun and Son Heung-min's friendship will be shared more in detail on 'Sonsational', which is expected to premiere its first episode in the first half of 2019.

(Credit= 'hm_son7' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호