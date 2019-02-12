[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun to Join Soccer Player Son Heung-min's Variety Show

Actor Park Seo Jun will be making a new variety show appearance with his favorite soccer player Son Heung-min.According to reports on February 11, Park Seo Jun has recently confirmed to join tvN's new variety show 'Sonsational'.A representative from tvN stated, "Park Seo Jun will appear on 'Sonsational', which will center around Son Heung-min. However, the specific details have not been decided. As they are close, we just had a meeting for now. We will let you know once the details regarding the show are confirmed."Son Heung-min is a world-famous Korean soccer player who currently plays for the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur FC as well as the national team of South Korea.'Sonsational' will be a program in which Son Heung-min discuss the future of Korean soccer with the people who helped him become who he is today.Back in August 2018, Park Seo Jun previously shared a photo of himself taken with Son Heung-min where he became one successful fan with a signed jersey.Park Seo Jun and Son Heung-min's friendship will be shared more in detail on 'Sonsational', which is expected to premiere its first episode in the first half of 2019.(Credit= 'hm_son7' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)