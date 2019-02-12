[SBS Star] BTS JIN Sends a Sweet Message to Hospitalized Sleepy from the GRAMMYs

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN sent a sweet message to hip-hop artist Sleepy in the hospital despite being hectic attending the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs).On February 11, Sleepy updated his social media account with a heart-warming image.The image showed a part of Sleepy's online conversation with JIN, where you could see JIN's messages.JIN had written, "Take care of yourself well, hyung.", then sent him a sad emoji.Sleepy also wrote a comment over this image of JIN's messages, "He worried about me even at the GRAMMYs. #MyBrother"Recently, Sleepy underwent ankle ligament surgery and stayed in the hospital for speedy recovery.Sleepy and JIN became close while shooting SBS' popular variety show 'Law of the Jungle' in the beginning of 2017.It is assumed that JIN heard about Sleepy's injury when he was still in Korea, and could not shake off his concerns even though he was busy attending the GRAMMYs.JIN's caring nature and words certainly seemed to have touched Sleepy's heart, not to mention the hearts of many fans around the world.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its world concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Fukuoka, Japan on February 16 and 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sleepysta' Instagram, 'sbsnow' Twitter)(SBS Star)