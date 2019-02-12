SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HANI Kindly Explains Why She Is Unable to Take Her Fan's Gift on the Airplane
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] HANI Kindly Explains Why She Is Unable to Take Her Fan's Gift on the Airplane

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.12 10:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HANI Kindly Explains Why She Is Unable to Take Her Fans Gift on the Airplane
K-pop girl group EXID's member HANI melted her fan's heart with the most caring gesture she had shown at the airport.

On February 8, EXID showed up at Gimpo International Airport to head to Osaka, Japan.

At the airport, HANI as well as all the other members of the group received gifts from fans.

While checking in, HANI discovered that she was unable to take a gift from one fan with her on the airplane.

As soon as she found out about this, she started to look for the fan who gave her the gift.HANIWhen she spotted the fan, HANI instantly pulled a sad face and said, "They said I can't take the scarf with me."

Then, HANI added with a smile, "I'll make sure this gets to our agency's office, and take it home later, okay? I'll just take your letter with me for now. Sorry." 

Seeming she was worried about her words not reaching the fan well, HANI even repeated herself.

HANI kindly explained the situation with a smile to make sure the fan did not go home feeling hurt.HANIThe fan later uploaded a video to let the world know how an amazing person HANI is.

The fan wrote, "Baby, not being able to take my gift with you is not an issue for me at all. Thank you for being so considerate of us. Thank you. You are the kindest person in the whole world!"
 

Meanwhile, EXID is in Japan for its concert tour '2019 EXID Valentine Japan Live Tour'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hani_youaremysunshine' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호