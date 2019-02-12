[SBS Star] HANI Kindly Explains Why She Is Unable to Take Her Fan's Gift on the Airplane

K-pop girl group EXID's member HANI melted her fan's heart with the most caring gesture she had shown at the airport.On February 8, EXID showed up at Gimpo International Airport to head to Osaka, Japan.At the airport, HANI as well as all the other members of the group received gifts from fans.While checking in, HANI discovered that she was unable to take a gift from one fan with her on the airplane.As soon as she found out about this, she started to look for the fan who gave her the gift.When she spotted the fan, HANI instantly pulled a sad face and said, "They said I can't take the scarf with me."Then, HANI added with a smile, "I'll make sure this gets to our agency's office, and take it home later, okay? I'll just take your letter with me for now. Sorry."Seeming she was worried about her words not reaching the fan well, HANI even repeated herself.HANI kindly explained the situation with a smile to make sure the fan did not go home feeling hurt.The fan later uploaded a video to let the world know how an amazing person HANI is.The fan wrote, "Baby, not being able to take my gift with you is not an issue for me at all. Thank you for being so considerate of us. Thank you. You are the kindest person in the whole world!"Meanwhile, EXID is in Japan for its concert tour '2019 EXID Valentine Japan Live Tour'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hani_youaremysunshine' Instagram)(SBS Star)