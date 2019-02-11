[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Warms Her Fans' Heart with a Handmade Gift

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Naeun surprised her fans at her fan meeting with an adorable and thoughtful care package.On February 9, Son Naeun held her birthday fan meeting 'The Naeun Day' at Olympic Hall of Olympic Park.On this day, Son Naeun spent almost two more hours than scheduled to interact with her fans, and strove to make the most of their time together by holding a Q&A session and a trivia quiz.At the end of her fan meeting, Son Naeun said while wiping off her tears, "Sometimes things are hard, and sometimes I want to cry. But you guys always helped me get through it."She added, "As long as you stay by my side, I'll do my best to be a better version of me which you can be proud of."But what moved her fans even more was the gift that she handed it to them on their way out.In the care package she prepared, there was a perfume she made herself, a box of ramen noodles which she is currently advertising, some snacks, rice cakes, and a poster for her fan meeting.On top of the perfume, she added a cute note that said, "People who always will be on my side."After these pictures went viral, her fans commented, "Aww... they are so lucky!", "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "They probably can't use it. It's too precious.", and many more.Meanwhile, Apink recently wrapped up the promotional activity of its 8th mini album 'PERCENT'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, PLAN A Entertainment, 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook, 'meisoap' Instagram)(SBS Star)