SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Warms Her Fans' Heart with a Handmade Gift
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Warms Her Fans' Heart with a Handmade Gift

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.11 17:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Warms Her Fans Heart with a Handmade Gift
K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Naeun surprised her fans at her fan meeting with an adorable and thoughtful care package.

On February 9, Son Naeun held her birthday fan meeting 'The Naeun Day' at Olympic Hall of Olympic Park.
Son NaeunOn this day, Son Naeun spent almost two more hours than scheduled to interact with her fans, and strove to make the most of their time together by holding a Q&A session and a trivia quiz.
Son NaeunAt the end of her fan meeting, Son Naeun said while wiping off her tears, "Sometimes things are hard, and sometimes I want to cry. But you guys always helped me get through it."

She added, "As long as you stay by my side, I'll do my best to be a better version of me which you can be proud of."
Son NaeunBut what moved her fans even more was the gift that she handed it to them on their way out.
Son NaeunIn the care package she prepared, there was a perfume she made herself, a box of ramen noodles which she is currently advertising, some snacks, rice cakes, and a poster for her fan meeting.
Son NaeunOn top of the perfume, she added a cute note that said, "People who always will be on my side." 
Son NaeunAfter these pictures went viral, her fans commented, "Aww... they are so lucky!", "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "They probably can't use it. It's too precious.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Apink recently wrapped up the promotional activity of its 8th mini album 'PERCENT'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, PLAN A Entertainment, 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook, 'meisoap' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호