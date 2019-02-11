[SBS Star] The Secret Behind BTS' Custom Tuxedo Suits at the GRAMMYs

The outfits @BTS_twt wore on stage on tour (beginning in LA in September) were mostly sponsored luxury brand-name clothes. Of these, a Korean brand was confidently & proudly included as well: Designer Jang Hyung Chul's brand, 'Ordinary People'.



K-pop boy group BTS has spread Korean pride by wearing Korean designers at the 'GRAMMY Awards'.On February 10 (local time), BTS attended the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) as award presenters.BTS caught the media's attention on the red carpet with their classic, black tuxedo suits.As BTS has worn many high-end wardrobe from European fashion houses in the past, many had been looking forward to what designer brand BTS would be sporting at the GRAMMYs.BTS overturned everyone's expectation by wearing suits from two South Korean designers.While JUNGKOOK, JIN, SUGA, V, RM, and JIMIN were wearing tuxedos from Jay Baek Couture, J-HOPE wore a tuxedo from Kim Seo Ryong Collection.Fans are proud of BTS members for not only being the first Korean artists to attend the prestigious event, but for representing their roots.They commented, "I knew it deep down that they would show up representing and looking classic.", "Genuine, sincere, and of course, incredibly talented.", "They're representing their country with pride.", and more.BTS has recently been making efforts to promote Korean brands during the group's overseas promotions.During their 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert in Los Angeles, for instance, the members chose to wear stage outfits from Ordinary People, a Korean fashion brand.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Big Hit Entertainment, 'cafe_army' Twitter)(SBS Star)