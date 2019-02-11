SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Secret Behind BTS' Custom Tuxedo Suits at the GRAMMYs
2019.02.11
K-pop boy group BTS has spread Korean pride by wearing Korean designers at the 'GRAMMY Awards'.

On February 10 (local time), BTS attended the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs) as award presenters.
BTS GRAMMYsBTS caught the media's attention on the red carpet with their classic, black tuxedo suits.

As BTS has worn many high-end wardrobe from European fashion houses in the past, many had been looking forward to what designer brand BTS would be sporting at the GRAMMYs.
BTS GRAMMYs (Getty)BTS overturned everyone's expectation by wearing suits from two South Korean designers.

While JUNGKOOK, JIN, SUGA, V, RM, and JIMIN were wearing tuxedos from Jay Baek Couture, J-HOPE wore a tuxedo from Kim Seo Ryong Collection.
BTS GRAMMYsFans are proud of BTS members for not only being the first Korean artists to attend the prestigious event, but for representing their roots.

They commented, "I knew it deep down that they would show up representing and looking classic.", "Genuine, sincere, and of course, incredibly talented.", "They're representing their country with pride.", and more.

BTS has recently been making efforts to promote Korean brands during the group's overseas promotions.

During their 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert in Los Angeles, for instance, the members chose to wear stage outfits from Ordinary People, a Korean fashion brand.
 
(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Big Hit Entertainment, 'cafe_army' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
