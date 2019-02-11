SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Ahn Hyo Seop to Lead a New Fantasy Drama
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Ahn Hyo Seop to Lead a New Fantasy Drama

Actress Park Bo Young and actor Ahn Hyo Seop have officially joined forces to lead an upcoming fantasy romance drama.

On February 11, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Abyss' confirmed that Ahn Hyo Seop will be starring as the male lead of the drama.
Ahn Hyo SeopIt was previously announced that Park Bo Young will take the female lead of 'Abyss'.
Park Bo YoungThe drama is about a magical bead called 'Abyss' that has the power to reincarnate the dead souls.

Ahn Hyo Seop will take the role of 'Cha Min', who ends up reincarnated as a good-looking administrator of a law firm.

After obtaining 'Abyss', 'Cha Min' used the magical bead to reincarnate 'Ko Se-yeon' (Park Bo Young), a prosecutor who died after a fatal accident.
Park Bo Young, Ahn Hyo SeopA representative from the production team stated, "We are also looking forward to Park Bo Young and Ahn Hyo Seop's acting, as their personalities are well-suited to the characters. Please show a lot of interest and anticipation towards the upcoming drama."

'Abyss' is scheduled to premiere in the first half of this year.

(Credit= Fides Spatium, Starhaus Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
