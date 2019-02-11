[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Turns His Birthday Party into His Own Concert?

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho showed off his amazing dance moves at his birthday party.On February 8, Korean hip-hop artist DINDIN posted a video of U-KNOW Yunho on his social media account which was filmed at his birthday party.DINDIN wrote, "I got to perform at U-KNOW Yunho's birthday party, and he just started to dance. We went to eat sundaeguk (Korean sausage soup) afterwards. This bro is just as good as that sundaeguk we ate last night. We should all live like him!!! Passion!!"In the video, U-KNOW Yunho was enthusiastically dancing to one of DINDIN's beloved track 'DINDIN IS DINDIN' which DINDIN cleverly switched the lyrics using U-KNOW Yunho's name to celebrate his birthday.U-KNOW danced with all his heart as if he was trying to win a dance-off and kept working the crowd with his mind-blowing dance moves and killer smile.During his performance, the entire crowd reciprocated his enthusiasm with a big cheer and a round of applause.After this video went viral, his fans commented, "We should all be more like him.", "His passion is really something else.", "Wish I was there, so I could dance with him", and many more.Meanwhile, TVXQ! is scheduled to hold an encore concert 'TVXQ! CONCERT -CIRCLE- #with' in Seoul on March 9 and 10.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'tvxq' Faceboook, 'dindinem' Instagram)(SBS Star)